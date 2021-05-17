Thao Liz Nguyen

Associate Director, Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program, RAND Homeland Security Research Division; Physical Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Washington Office

Education

B.S. in chemistry, Lafayette College; Ph. D. in chemistry, University of Maryland, College Park

Overview

Thao (Liz) Nguyen is an associate director of the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program within the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), a physical scientist at RAND with expertise in the area of homeland security and operational requirements, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focused on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of DHS processes, technological adoption, and the execution of capability analysis across the Department.  Her portfolio of projects includes developing technology and capability roadmaps, cost analysis, streamlining complex management processes, and evaluating anti-terrorism technology. Her scientific expertise involves the functionalization, synthesis, fabrication, application, and metrology of inorganic, metallic, and polymer-based nanomaterials. 

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Associate Program Director, HSRD, Management, Technology, & Capabilities (MTC) Program

Previous Positions

Postdoctoral research associate at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Recent Projects

  • SAFETY Act
  • Counterdrug Capability Roadmap and Strategy
  • Expert Analysis of FEMA Cost Estimate Development process and validation for FEMA on Hurricane Maria Remediation/Reconstruction

Languages

Vietnamese

Publications