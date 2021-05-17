Thao (Liz) Nguyen is an associate director of the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program within the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), a physical scientist at RAND with expertise in the area of homeland security and operational requirements, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focused on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of DHS processes, technological adoption, and the execution of capability analysis across the Department. Her portfolio of projects includes developing technology and capability roadmaps, cost analysis, streamlining complex management processes, and evaluating anti-terrorism technology. Her scientific expertise involves the functionalization, synthesis, fabrication, application, and metrology of inorganic, metallic, and polymer-based nanomaterials.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsAssociate Program Director, HSRD, Management, Technology, & Capabilities (MTC) Program
Previous Positions
Postdoctoral research associate at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Recent Projects
- SAFETY Act
- Counterdrug Capability Roadmap and Strategy
- Expert Analysis of FEMA Cost Estimate Development process and validation for FEMA on Hurricane Maria Remediation/Reconstruction
Languages
Vietnamese