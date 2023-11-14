Overview
Sarah Ohls (she/her) is a senior policy analyst at RAND, and is the panel manager for the American Youth Panel and American Parent Panel. Her research interests include K–12 education and assessment, in particular mathematics education, technology-enhanced curricula and assessment, and equity and opportunity for underserved students. She has extensive experience with project management, large-scale data collections, focus groups and interviews, and qualitative coding and analysis.
She holds a B.A. in psychology and political science from Brandeis University and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University.