Amanda Perez

Overview
Amanda Sari Perez is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She has an M.S. in biomedical engineering and an M.S. in engineering and technology innovation management from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.S. in neuroscience from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she worked at the Open Learning Initiative, an open-source teaching, learning, and research platform at Carnegie Mellon University. She was previously a research associate at the Human-Computer Interaction Institute at Carnegie Mellon, where she conducted mixed-methods research to design, implement, and evaluate an online professional development community for high school teachers. Her research interests include education access and reform, alternative pathways, labor and workforce development, emerging technologies, and international affairs and development.