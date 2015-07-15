Dwight Phillips

Dwight "Buzz" Phillips is a senior international / defense researcher at RAND. His research encompasses a wide range of areas including: defense strategy, operations, and readiness; technology, innovation and force development; force structure; mobilization and logistics; and civil-military relations. Prior to joining RAND, Phillips served in the U.S. Army in a variety of strategic planner roles for a combatant commander, service chief of staff, secretary of defense, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and service secretary. He also served as an infantry officer with a combat tour in Afghanistan commanding an infantry company. He has led diverse, multidisciplinary teams for multinational Syria contingency planning, Army-Marine future capability analysis, the 2018 National Defense Strategy, as well as the Joint Force COVID pandemic response.