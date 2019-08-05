Erin Rebhan (she/her) is head of strategic communications for the Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD) at the RAND Corporation. HSRD operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Rebhan--a communications leader with nearly 20 years' experience in national security, defense, and homeland security--shapes both internal and external communications strategies.
Before joining HSRD, she led strategic communications in RAND's National Security Research Division (NSRD). Prior to that, Rebhan was Research Communications Manager at CNA, which runs the Department of the Navy's FFRDC. At CNA, she provided writing and communications expertise to project teams and taught a course on critical thinking and writing to researchers. Prior to CNA, she taught at the Catholic University of America and Claremont McKenna College. Rebhan is a published author, and is co-founder and co-director of eHumanista (www.ehumanista.ucsb.edu). She holds a Ph.D. in Medieval and Early Modern Spanish Literature from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a B.A. in Spanish and Geology from St. Norbert College.
Languages
Spanish; Portuguese