Nathan Remillard
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
he/him/his
Expertise
Nathan Remillard (he/him/his) is a first year M.Phil. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He received a triple undergraduate degree in psychology, choral music and Russian from the University of Southern California as well as a postgraduate degree in health science with a focus in population mental health from the University of Auckland.
Remillard's policy interests include environmental justice and health, urban development, drug and substance use policy, economic well-being, and Eastern European politics. His skills include R and SPSS for social science research. He served as a graduate teaching assistant for the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Psychology research methodology course and recently served as a research assistant for a project contracted by the New Zealand Ministry of Health, aiming to assess health disparities among new Māori mothers and their whānau (family). Remillard is a native English speaker, proficient in Russian and mildly comfortable in Polish.
Education
B.A. in psychology, choral music, and Russian, University of Southern California; Post-Graduate Diploma in health sciences, population mental health, University of Auckland