Lucia Retter is assistant director of the Defence and Security research group at RAND Europe. Retter also codirects RAND Europe’s Centre for Defence Economics and Acquisition, leading the group’s research portfolio focused on defence acquisition, industrial base analysis and defence economics.
Since joining RAND, Retter has led numerous studies involving defence strategy, acquisition and capability, industrial base and skills analysis for the UK Ministry of Defence, UK Space Agency, the European Defence Agency, the European Commission and other European governments. In recent years, Retter has been supporting the UK Ministry of Defence in understanding the implications of climate change and energy transition for defence as well as leading a number of studies for UK Government to better understand risks and opportunities for skills and capability development in critical sectors for UK defence and security. On several occasions, Retter has testified before UK Parliamentary Committees on issues related to defence procurement and major defence acquisition programmes.
Retter holds an M.A. cum laude in international relations and international economics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where she specialised in economic policy, and a B.A. in modern languages from Clare College, University of Cambridge.