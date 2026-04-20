Kerry Reynolds

Kerry A. Reynolds is associate director for the Behavioral and Policy Sciences department, a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy, and a senior behavioral/social scientist with over 20 years of research leadership in health care. Reynolds has substantial experience with client-focused health and health care research, with work focused on patient experience, healthcare systems, patient safety, mental health, chronic illness, and healthcare transitions. She is an experienced project leader of both large, complex projects (e.g., leading a project of approximately $10 million over three years), and smaller, quick-turn projects (typically in the $250,000-$400,000 range) for a range of clients including the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and private foundations. Her work has employed a wide variety of methodological approaches, including large-scale surveys, measure development, qualitative interviews, focus groups, and site visits, according to the goals of the project.
In addition to her research leadership, Reynolds also has substantial management experience, currently serving as the program director for the RAND-wide GSA OASIS+ contract; and previously serving as the director of an important recruiting pipeline—the RAND Summer Associate Program—and as the director of On-the-Job Training for M.Phil. and Ph.D. students at the RAND School of Public Policy. She earned her Ph.D. in health/social psychology from Carnegie Mellon University.