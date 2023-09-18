Ambassador (Ret.) Charles Ries is an adjunct senior fellow at RAND. His research focuses on the economics of development, trade, transatlantic, and Middle East affairs. Previously, Ries served as vice president, International at RAND (2012–2020). Earlier, while on a leave of absence from RAND, Ries served as executive vice president of the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund. Prior to RAND, Ries was a foreign service officer at the Department of State. At RAND, Ries has led projects on the postwar recoonstruction of Ukraine, economic and political effects of Brexit, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and national security decisionmaking, among others.
During Ries' three decades in the U.S. diplomatic service he served as U.S. ambassador to Greece (2004–2007), and principal deputy assistant secretary of State for European Affairs (2000–2004). Ries oversaw economic sections at U.S. Embassy London and the U.S. Mission to the European Union. He served as deputy assistant U.S. trade representative for North American Affairs and was a member of the NAFTA negotiating team.
Ries is the recipient of the State Department's Cordell Hull Award for Senior Economic Officers, the Distinguished Honor Award, Presidential Meritorious Service Award, the Rockwell Schnabel Award for U.S.-EU Relations, and several Superior Honor Awards. For his service in Iraq, he received the Department of the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Award. He is a member of the Academy of American Diplomacy. He has an M.A. and B.A. in international studies from Johns Hopkins University.
Selected Publications
Charles P. Ries, Improving Decisionmaking in Turbulent World, RAND (PE-192), 2016
Anthony, C. Ross, Daniel Egel, Charles P. Ries, Craig A. Bond, Andrew Liepman, Jeffrey Martini, Steven Simon, Shira Efron, Bradley D. Stein, Lynsay Ayer, and Mary E. Vaiana, The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-740-1-DCR), 2015
Richard Brennan, Ending the U.S. War in Iraq: The Final Transition, Operational Maneuver and Disestablishment of United States Forces-Iraq, RAND (RR-232), 2013
Keith Crane, James Dobbins, Laurel E. Miller, Charles P. Ries, et. al,, Building a More Resilient Haitian State, RAND (MG-1039-SRF), 2012
Ries, Charles P., Joseph Jenkins, and Oliver Wise, Improving the Energy Performance of Buildings: Learning from the European Union and Australia, RAND Corporation (TR-728-RER/BOMA), 2009
Charles P. Ries, Marco Hafner, Troy D. Smith, Frances G. Burwell, Daniel Egel, Eugeniu Han, Martin Stepanek, Howard J. Shatz, After Brexit: Alternate forms of Brexit and their implications for the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States, RAND (RR-2200), 2017
Charles Ries, Marco Hafner, Clement Fays and Erez Yerushalmi, The End of the Beginning: Assessing the potential economic implications of prolonger UK-EU trade policy uncertainty, RAND (RR-4265), 2020
Michael S. Pollard, Charles P. Ries, Sohaela Amiri, The Foreign Service and American Public Opinion Dynamics and Prospects, RAND Corporation (RRA1845-1), 2022