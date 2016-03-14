Narayan Sastry is an adjunct senior social scientist at RAND. He is also a research professor in the Population Studies Center and Survey Research Center at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research. Sastry has been at the University of Michigan since 2006. He was previously a senior social scientist at RAND and associate director of RAND Labor and Population and the RAND Population Research Center. Sastry's research interests center on studying the social and spatial dimensions of health, development, and well-being of children and adolescents, both in the United States and in less developed countries. Sastry is the co-director of the Los Angeles Family and Neighborhood Survey (L.A.FANS). He is the director of the Displaced New Orleans Residents Survey (DNORS) that studied the long-term demographic effects of Hurricane Katrina on the pre-storm population of New Orleans. Sastry also serves as co-director of the Panel Study of Income Dynamics (PSID) and director of the PSID Child Development Supplement and the PSID Transition into Adulthood Supplement. Sastry received his Ph.D. in demography and public affairs from Princeton University in 1995.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsResearch Professor, University of Michigan
Recent Projects
- Los Angeles Family and Neighborhood Survey
- Displaced New Orleans Residents Survey
Selected Publications
