Terry L. Schell is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation. Much of his research has focused on violence and psychological trauma. This includes work documenting posttraumatic stress disorder among civilian survivors of trauma and military service members; estimating the effects of gun laws on firearm deaths; estimating rates and risk factors for sexual assault in the U.S. military; estimating the prevalence of sexual harassment; documenting the long-term effects of violence on mental health; assessing the relationship between traumatic stress and substance use; and assessing racial equity in policing. He has also worked on a range of program evaluations, including evaluating the effectiveness of criminal rehabilitation programs, terrorism security measures, and drug treatment programs. His research has been published in a wide array of academic journals, including the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Journal of Abnormal Psychology, Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, Addiction, and Journal of Traumatic Stress. Schell received his Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He completed a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he received training in advanced multivariate statistics and psychological measurement.
Selected Publications
Terry L. Schell, Matthew Cefalu, Coreen Farris, Andrew R. Morral, The Relationship Between Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military Findings from the RAND Military Workplace Study, RAND (RR-3162), 2021
Terry L. Schell, Matthew Cefalu, Beth Ann Griffin, Rosanna Smart, Andrew R. Morral, , "Changes in firearm mortality following the implementation of state laws regulating firearm access and use," Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, (26), 2020
Terry L. Schell, Samuel Peterson, Brian G. Vegetabile, Adam Scherling, Rosanna Smart, Andrew R. Morral, State-Level Estimates of Household Firearm Ownership, RAND (TL-354), 2020
Terry L. Schell, Beth Ann Griffin, Andrew R. Morral, Evaluating Methods to Estimate the Effect of State Laws on Firearm Deaths A Simulation Study, RAND (RR-2685), 2018
Morral, Andrew R., Terry L. Schell, Matthew Cefalu, Jessica Hwang, and Andrew Gelman, Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 5. Estimates for Installation- and Command-Level Risk of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment, RAND (RR-870/7), 2018
G. N. Marshall et al., "Mental Health of Cambodian Refugees 2 Decades After Resettlement in the United States," Journal of the American Medical Association, 295(5), 2005
T. L. Schell et al., "All Symptoms Are Not Created Equal: The Prominent Role of Hyperarousal in the Natural Course of Posttraumatic Psychological Distress," Journal of Abnormal Psychology, 113(2), 2004
Terry L. Schell and Grant N. Marshall "Survey of Individuals Previously Deployed for OEF/OIF," in Tanielian, Terri, Lisa H. Jaycox (Eds.), Invisible Wounds of War Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery, RAND (MG-720), 2008