Andrew Scruggs is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. His research interests include international development, national development strategies, economic growth, developing countries, rural development, agriculture, monitoring and evaluations, and international migration.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, Scruggs was a consultant for the University of Fondwa, the only rural university in Haiti. There, he coordinated the university's partnerships, assisted in improving the university’s financial reporting and management, and aided in reforming the university's governing board. He also participated with the University of Fondwa's Research Department on projects including: designing and implementing a local socio-economic survey and analyzing collected data, analyzing Haitian rice consumer preferences in collaboration with the University of Arkansas, and analyzing governance of organizations in developing countries in collaboration with Virginia Tech.
He has also worked for the monitoring and evaluations team at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as well as with migrant populations in France studying how they are economically impacted by French migration policy. During his master's studies, he co-founded the Human Development Research Initiative (HDRI), a student-run policy think-tank operating out of Sciences-Po in Paris. There, he served as Vice-President and Migrations Research Coordinator, and led the publication of a report on French housing policy for asylum seekers.
He has a master's degree in international development from the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences-Po and a B.A. in international economics from the University of Notre Dame.