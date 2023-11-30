Overview
Kerin Sequeira is the finance director at RAND Europe, leading the finance, PSO and legal teams.
Prior to starting at RAND, she was a division finance manager at Science Group plc., an international consulting services group supporting the entire product innovation lifecycle via client-facing, project-based work. During this time, Sequeira was responsible for the management of international finance teams, integrating acquired businesses and providing executive management support.
Previous positions include a mixture of both financial and management accounting roles such as group reporting manager, management accountant, and project accountant.
Sequeira is an ACCA chartered accountant.