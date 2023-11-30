Kerin Sequeira

Finance Director, RAND Europe
Cambridge Office

Education

ACCA in business & technical accounting, BPP; CIMA certificate in business accounting and finance, BPP

Overview

Kerin Sequeira is the finance director at RAND Europe, leading the finance, PSO and legal teams.

Prior to starting at RAND, she was a division finance manager at Science Group plc., an international consulting services group supporting the entire product innovation lifecycle via client-facing, project-based work. During this time, Sequeira was responsible for the management of international finance teams, integrating acquired businesses and providing executive management support.

Previous positions include a mixture of both financial and management accounting roles such as group reporting manager, management accountant, and project accountant.

Sequeira is an ACCA chartered accountant.

