Jaimie Shaff
Policy Researcher
she/they
Expertise
Jaimie Shaff is a policy researcher at RAND. Shaff's research priorities include health equity, community-developed practices, suicide prevention, traumatic stress, access to high quality care, public- and behavioral- health workforce shortages, unmet needs, translational research, and racial trauma. In addition to her research, Shaff provides training and consultation to advance community-centered public health leadership. Shaff's approach includes mixed and participatory methods, cross-sector collaboration, and human-centered design. Prior to joining RAND, Shaff worked extensively to advance health equity by leading projects such as a participatory action research study on multiracial/ethnic mental health and a built environment intervention for domestic violence shelters. Shaff also spent almost a decade responding to global health emergencies and humanitarian disasters worldwide. Shaff holds a Dr.Ph. from Johns Hopkins, an M.P.H. from Harvard, and an M.P.A. from New York University.
Education
Dr.Ph. in health equity and social justice, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; M.P.H. in epidemiology, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health; M.P.A. in international public/non-profit management & policy analysis, New York University Wagner School of Public Service
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Selected Work
- Shaff J, Wang X, Cubbage J, Bandara S, Wilcox HC, "Mental health and Multiracial/ethnic adults in the United States: a mixed methods participatory action investigation," Frontiers in Public Health, 2024
- Shaff J, O'Keefe VM, Atkin AL, Wang X, Wilcox HC, "Examining the unique impacts of Potentially Traumatic Experiences (PTE) and discrimination events on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and suicidal thoughts and behaviors among Multiracial/ethnic adults in the United States," Journal of Affective Disorders, 2024
- Shaff J, Kahn G, Wilcox HC, "An examination of the psychometric properties of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) in a Multiracial/ethnic population in the United States," Frontiers in Psychiatry
- Shaff J, Cubbage J, Bandara S, Wilcox HC, "Examining identity disclosure: racial and ethnic identity among Multiracial/ethnic adults in the United States.," Health Expectations
- Shaff J, Atkins AL, Kahn G, Wilcox HC, "Examination of the Psychometric Properties of the Ethnic Identity Scale (EIS) and Multicultural Identity Integration Scale (MULTIIS) in a Multiracial Population in the United States.," Journal of Counseling Psychology (forthcoming)
- Shaff J, Hickson A, "Promoting Health Equity: 5 Key Actions for Public Health Agencies," Journal of Public Health Management and Practice
- Shaff J, Ray M, Bleus T, "Operationalizing PH WINS 2021: Pathways to Resilience for Public Health," Journal of Public Health Management and Practice
- "Sections: A Note About COVID-19, Family and Child Health, Mental Health. ," in King L, Deng WQ, Hinterland K, Rahman M, Wong BC, Mai C, Gould LH, Health of Asians and Pacific Islanders in New York City, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene