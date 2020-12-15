Troy D. Smith

Troy D. Smith
Associate Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in economics, Stanford University

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Troy Smith is an economist at the RAND Corporation and professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research is in applied microeconomics focusing on education, entrepreneurship, development, and labor. 

Smith researches productivity in environments where it is difficult to measure, and how the productivity of organizations interacts with the markets in which they operate. Previous research has focused on business in developing countries by examining the effects of private equity investment on Indian firms, and on education in the United States by examining the supply of private schooling and the effect of public-school policies on the private school market.

Before beginning his Ph.D., Smith worked as an economic consultant at Charles River Associates in Boston, as a research associate at Harvard Business School for the required first year M.B.A. strategy course, and as a researcher at the Small Enterprise Finance Center in the Institute for Financial Management and Research in Chennai, India. Smith holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in economics from Stanford University, and a B.S. in economics and international studies with minors in math and African studies from Brigham Young University.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Recent Projects

  • Private Equity in India: Efficiency vs. Expansion
  • Quantifying the Supply Response of Private Schools to Public Policies
  • Productivity and Market Structure in Private Elementary and Secondary Schooling

Selected Publications

Hosek, James, Beth J. Asch, Michael G. Mattock, and Troy D. Smith, Military and Civilian Pay Levels, Trends, and Recruit Quality, RAND Corporation (RR-2396-OSD), 2018

Johnston, Trevor, Troy D. Smith, and J. Luke Irwin, Additive Manufacturing in 2040: Powerful Enabler, Disruptive Threat, RAND Corporation (PE-283-RC), 2018

Ries, Charles P., Marco Hafner, Troy D. Smith, Frances G. Burwell, Daniel Egel, Eugeniu Han, Martin Stepanek, and Howard J. Shatz, After Brexit: Alternate forms of Brexit and their implications for the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States, RAND Corporation (RR-2200-RC), 2017

Miller, Benjamin M., David Metz, Troy D. Smith, Jesse Lastunen, Eric Landree, and Christopher Nelson, Understanding the Economic Benefit Associated with Research and Services at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health: An Approach and Three Case Studies, RAND Corporation (RR-2256-NIOSH), 2017

Joseph P. H. Fan, Jun Huang, Felix Oberholzer-Gee, Troy D. Smith, and Mengxin Zhao, "Diversification of Chinese Companies—An International Comparison," Chinese Management Studies, 2008

Troy D. Smith and Acou Sam Ogojoi "Poverty, AIDS, and Street Children in Uganda," in Donald E. Morisky, W. James Jacob, Yusuf K. Nsubuga, and Steven J. Hite (ed), Overcoming AIDS: Lessons Learned from Uganda, Information Age Publishing, 2006

Commentary

Publications