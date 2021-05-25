From Hermit Kingdom to Open for Business

It is difficult to guess when the situation in North Korea will become conducive to foreign investment and development. When it does, however, the country will need to find a path for economic development. The authors describe such a blueprint using foreign investment as an organizational framework, basing their roadmap of recommended reforms on an assessment of North Korea's current socioeconomic conditions; identification of priority sectors based on need and where the country might have a comparative advantage; lessons from the development trajectories of Vietnam, China, South Korea, Poland, Russia, and India; and existing investment frameworks adapted to North Korea.

