Oluwatimilehin Sotubo

Oluwatimilehin Sotubo
Doctoral Fellow, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Santa Monica Office

Education

M.Sc. in economics and finance, University of Bath; B.Sc. in economics, Crawford University, Nigeria

Overview

Oluwatimilehin (Tim) Sotubo is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He has an M.Sc in economics and finance from University of Bath and a B.Sc. in economics from Crawford University. His research interests include economic policy and national security policy, economic development and poverty reduction, U.S.-Africa relations, and China-Africa relations.

Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he worked as a revenue assurance analyst at Ikeja Electric where he identified and plugged revenue leakages. Before his time at Ikeja Electric, he worked with KPMG Nigeria as a financial risk management analyst. During his time in KPMG, he developed an automated model to mitigate financial risks in the Treasury function of a commercial bank which was received with critical acclaim as it began identifying fraudulent transactions right from the User Acceptance Testing. 

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Sotubo Oluwatimilehin Dipo and Adesoji Adetunji Adenugba, "Non-Oil Exports in the Economic Growth of Nigeria: A Study of Agricultural and Mineral Resources," Journal of Educational and Social Research, 3(2), 2013

Languages

English; Yoruba; French

Commentary

  • The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense staff brief the press on plans to deploy its standby force to the Republic of Niger, in Accra, Ghana, August 18, 2023, photo by Francis Kokoroko/Reuters
    Security Cooperation

    ECOWAS: In Need of Help in Niger?

    Nigerian President Bola Tinubu recently sought the Nigerian national legislature's backing for a possible military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to turn back a coup that toppled the government of Niger. An ECOWAS intervention would have a better chance of succeeding if other nations joined the effort.

    Aug 25, 2023

    Premium Times