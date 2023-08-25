Oluwatimilehin Sotubo

Oluwatimilehin (Tim) Sotubo is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He has an M.Sc in economics and finance from University of Bath and a B.Sc. in economics from Crawford University. His research interests include economic policy and national security policy, economic development and poverty reduction, U.S.-Africa relations, and China-Africa relations.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he worked as a revenue assurance analyst at Ikeja Electric where he identified and plugged revenue leakages. Before his time at Ikeja Electric, he worked with KPMG Nigeria as a financial risk management analyst. During his time in KPMG, he developed an automated model to mitigate financial risks in the Treasury function of a commercial bank which was received with critical acclaim as it began identifying fraudulent transactions right from the User Acceptance Testing.
Selected Publications
Sotubo Oluwatimilehin Dipo and Adesoji Adetunji Adenugba, "Non-Oil Exports in the Economic Growth of Nigeria: A Study of Agricultural and Mineral Resources," Journal of Educational and Social Research, 3(2), 2013
Languages
English; Yoruba; French