Wietse Stam is a senior analyst at RAND Europe in the Defence, Security and Justice research group. Based in the Netherlands office, he focuses on defence policy, strategy, capability development, acquisition, innovation and technology.
Prior to joining RAND, Stam worked as a policy researcher at the Netherlands Defence Academy, where he contributed to the official inquiry, commissioned by the Dutch parliament, into the Netherlands’ role in the war in Afghanistan. He also worked as an analyst in the Directorate of Operations of the Dutch Ministry of Defence, as well as at the French defence mission at the embassy in The Hague.
Stam earned his Ph.D. in history from Leiden University, with a dissertation on the dilemmas of impartiality during the United Nations peacekeeping operation in Cambodia. He was also a visiting scholar at Columbia University and lectured in international history and politics at Leiden.
Education
Ph.D. in history of international relations, Leiden University; M.A. (research) in political history, Leiden University/Sciences Po Paris; B.A. in contemporary history, Leiden University/University of Strasbourg
Languages
Dutch; English; French; German