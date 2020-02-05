Randall Steeb is a senior engineer at RAND. He has directed research on distributed simulation (both constructive and virtual), artificial intelligence, advanced fire support systems, future air traffic control systems, decision support systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, military operations in urban terrain, combat vehicle design, robotic ground vehicles, intelligence collection, improvised explosive devices, active protection systems, alternative energy, and microelectromechanical systems. He is author or coauthor of more than 50 RAND reports, journal articles, and book sections. Steeb received his Ph.D. in systems engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is currently an adjunct professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Arkansas.
Selected Publications
Yuna Huh Wong, et. al, Deterrence in the Age of Thinking Macines, RAND (RR-2797), 2020
McKay, Shawn, Matthew E. Boyer, Nahom M. Beyene, Michael Lerario, Matthew W. Lewis, Karlyn D. Stanley, Randall Steeb, Bradley Wilson, and Kate Giglio, Automating Army Convoys: Technical and Tactical Risks and Opportunities, RAND Corporation (RR-2406-A), 2020
John Matsumura, et al., Assessing Tracked and Wheeled Vehicles for Australian Mounted Close Combat Operations, RAND Corporation (RR-1834), 2017
Matsumura, John, John Gordon IV, and Randall Steeb, Defining an Approach for Future Close Air Support Capability, RAND Corporation (RR-1233-A), 2017
Randall Steeb, John Matsumura, Thomas Herbert, John Gordon, William Horn, Perspectives on the Battle of Wanat: Challenges of Small Unit Operations in Afghanistan, RAND Corporation (OP-329/1), 2011
Terrence Kelly, John Peters, Eric Landree, Louis Moore, Randall Steeb, Aaron Martin, The U.S. Combat and Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Fleets: Issues and Suggestions for the Congress, RAND Corporation (MG-1093), 2011