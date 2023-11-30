Overview
Alan G. Stolberg is coordinator of the Defense Education Enhancement Program at RAND, where he plans and orchestrates the execution of DoD support for foreign professional military education (PME) institutions on a global basis. As of 2023, the focus is on war colleges, staff colleges, military academies, junior officer courses, and non-commissioned officer academies in 19 countries. Stolberg is also a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School.
From 2005 to 2013, he served on the resident faculty of the U.S. Army War College as Associate Professor of National Security Studies and, for a three year period, as the Henry L. Stimson Chair of Military Studies. He served on active duty in the Army for thirty years, retiring as a Colonel. His last three years of active service (2002-2005) were spent as the War College's Director of European Studies. War College research focus areas were policy and strategy formulation, European and Eurasian studies, the interagency, and security cooperation. He co-authored a RAND Perspective in 2018: "Building Partner-Nation Capacity Through the Defense Education Enhancement Program," and a RAND Report in 2022: "The Challenges and Opportunities of Institutional Capacity Building Through Professional Military Education: Lessons from the Defense Education Enhancement Program." In addition to a number of peer reviewed articles, book chapters and reviews, his book length monograph, "How Nation-States Craft their National Security Strategy Documents," was published by the Strategic Studies Institute in 2012. He earned his Ph.D. in political science from Temple University.
Research Focus
Recent Projects
- Defense Education Enhancement Program
Selected Publications
Alan G. Stolberg, Stuart E. Johnson, Laura Kupe, Building Partner-Nation Capacity Through the Defense Education Enhancement Program, RAND Perspective (PE-286-OSD (2018)), 2018
Johnston, Trevor, Alan G. Stolberg, The Challenges and Opportunities of Institutional Capacity Building Through Professional Military Education: Lessons from the Defense Education Enhancement Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A1238-1), 2022