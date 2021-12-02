Jon Sussex (he/him) is chief economist at RAND Europe and co-director of the Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research, a collaboration between RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge. He has over 35 years of experience in research and consultancy in the fields of health care and life sciences sector policy and economics in the UK and internationally.
He has published on a wide range of topics in these fields, including on options for funding health and social care, evaluation of innovations in health and social care, prioritisation, the role of the private sector in tax-funded health care, quantifying spillovers and time lags in medical research, and the regulation of medicine prices. He leads the RAND Europe contributions to the NIHR funded Birmingham, RAND and Cambridge Evaluation (BRACE) centre. Before joining RAND Europe, Sussex was deputy director of the Office of Health Economics (London), a management consultant at Deloitte and Touche, and health economic adviser at HM Treasury.
Sussex received an M.A. in economics from the University of Cambridge and a M.Sc. in health economics from the University of York.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsCo-Director, Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR); Honorary Senior Visiting Fellow, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge