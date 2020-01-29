Kristin Warren (she/her) is an engineer at the RAND Corporation who conducts research primarily in the defense and terrorism domain. She conducts research on racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism, non-kinetic effects, including cyber and electronic warfare, information operations, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Outside of the national security space, she works on racial equity projects including reparations, equitable cannabis legalization and drug decriminalization, police reform and accountability, and biases in emerging technologies. Prior to RAND, she worked at the California State Legislature as the lead consultant to the Black Caucus where she led Caucus efforts on equity legislation, community outreach and programming, and industry partnerships. Significant contributions to note: Diversity/equity contributions to SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 which invests $54B for transportation infrastructure; Diverse benefactors of the Governor's budget through the Caucus including UCLA's Bunche Center ($3.2M). She earned her doctorate in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
Honors & Awards
- 2022 Innovation Spotlight Award, RAND