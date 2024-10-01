RW
Rebecca Wusinich is a Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She holds a B.S. in legal studies from the United States Air Force Academy. Her research interests include military intelligence, military families, veterans, socioeconomic disparities, welfare programs, intelligence, accessibility barriers, and the increasing China risk.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a general counsel intern at the Department of the Air Force in the Pentagon, and she participated in the Colorado Springs Undergraduate Research Forum. Her technical skills include legal research, writing briefings, Python, and R.
Education
B.S. in legal studies, United States Air Force Academy