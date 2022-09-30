Selected Publications
Rebecca A. Gourevitch, Chloe Zera, Michelle W. Martin, Ruohua Annetta Zhou, Mary Ann Bates, Katherine Baicker, and Margaret McConnell, "Home Visits With A Registered Nurse Did Not Affect Prenatal Care In A Low-Income Pregnant Population," Health Affairs, 2023
Zhou, R. A., McIntosh, N., Rajan, R., Courtemanche, J., & Cutler, D, " Association between use of clinician performance information and patient experience," The American Journal of Managed Care, 29(2), 2023
Horn, Danea, Adam Sacarny, and R. Annetta Zhou, "Technology Adoption and Market Allocation: The Case of Robotic Surgery," Journal of Health Economics, 2022
Smith, A.J.B., Zhou, R.A., Sites, E., Hallvik, S.E., Cutler, D.M. and Chien, A.T., "Childbirths at home and in birthing centers rose during COVID-19: Oregon 2020 vs prior years," American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, 2022
McConnell, M.A., Rokicki, S., Ayers, S., Allouch, F., Perreault, N., Gourevitch, R.A., Martin, M.W., Zhou, R.A., Zera, C., Hacker, M.R. and Chien, A., "Effect of an intensive nurse home visiting program on adverse birth outcomes in a Medicaid-eligible population: a randomized clinical trial," JAMA, 2022
Zhou, R.A., Beaulieu, N. D., & Cutler, D., "Primary care quality and cost for privately insured patients in and out of US Health Systems: Evidence from four states," Health Services Research, 2020
Finkelstein, A., Zhou, A., Taubman, S., & Doyle, J., "Health Care Hotspotting—A Randomized, Controlled Trial," New England Journal of Medicine, 2020
Zhou RA, Baicker K, Taubman S, Finkelstein AN., "The Uninsured Do Not Use The Emergency Department More—They Use Other Care Less," Health Affairs, 2017