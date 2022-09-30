Annetta Zhou

Annetta Zhou
Associate Economist
Boston Office

Education

Ph.D. in health policy, Harvard University; B.A. in economics, Harvard College

Overview

Annetta Zhou is an associate economist at the RAND Corporation. Her research uses both administrative and survey data to study the strategy and productivity of health care organizations. Her recent research projects focus on how the organization and structure of integrated health systems impact the cost and quality of care. She is also interested in the health, economic, and distributional effects of a broad range of health care innovations, including new drugs, new devices, and new delivery models.  Her research has been published in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Journal of Health Economics, Health Services Research, and Health Affairs.

Zhou received a B.A. in economics from Harvard College and a Ph.D. in health policy/economics from Harvard University. Before joining RAND, she worked as a post-doctoral researcher at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Visiting Researcher, Harvard Medical School

Selected Publications

Rebecca A. Gourevitch, Chloe Zera, Michelle W. Martin, Ruohua Annetta Zhou, Mary Ann Bates, Katherine Baicker, and Margaret McConnell, "Home Visits With A Registered Nurse Did Not Affect Prenatal Care In A Low-Income Pregnant Population," Health Affairs, 2023

Zhou, R. A., McIntosh, N., Rajan, R., Courtemanche, J., & Cutler, D, " Association between use of clinician performance information and patient experience," The American Journal of Managed Care, 29(2), 2023

Horn, Danea, Adam Sacarny, and R. Annetta Zhou, "Technology Adoption and Market Allocation: The Case of Robotic Surgery," Journal of Health Economics, 2022

Smith, A.J.B., Zhou, R.A., Sites, E., Hallvik, S.E., Cutler, D.M. and Chien, A.T., "Childbirths at home and in birthing centers rose during COVID-19: Oregon 2020 vs prior years," American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, 2022

McConnell, M.A., Rokicki, S., Ayers, S., Allouch, F., Perreault, N., Gourevitch, R.A., Martin, M.W., Zhou, R.A., Zera, C., Hacker, M.R. and Chien, A., "Effect of an intensive nurse home visiting program on adverse birth outcomes in a Medicaid-eligible population: a randomized clinical trial," JAMA, 2022

Zhou, R.A., Beaulieu, N. D., & Cutler, D., "Primary care quality and cost for privately insured patients in and out of US Health Systems: Evidence from four states," Health Services Research, 2020

Finkelstein, A., Zhou, A., Taubman, S., & Doyle, J., "Health Care Hotspotting—A Randomized, Controlled Trial," New England Journal of Medicine, 2020

Zhou RA, Baicker K, Taubman S, Finkelstein AN., "The Uninsured Do Not Use The Emergency Department More—They Use Other Care Less," Health Affairs, 2017

Languages

English; Mandarin Chinese

Publications