ETS Teacher Experience Survey, Fall 2022

Survey Description

The ETS Teacher Experience Survey provides data on teachers' feelings about their school, purposes of K-12 public schooling for developing a range of civic, social and emotional learning, and other academic skills among students, how those skills are assessed, and teachers' emphasis on and preparation to teach those skills. The survey also asked teachers about their experiences in providing culturally responsive personalized instruction.

Topics

Assessment

Civics and social studies

Curriculum and instruction

Diversity and equity

Professional development

Social and emotional learning

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP