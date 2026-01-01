ETS Teacher Experience Survey, Fall 2022
Survey Description
The ETS Teacher Experience Survey provides data on teachers' feelings about their school, purposes of K-12 public schooling for developing a range of civic, social and emotional learning, and other academic skills among students, how those skills are assessed, and teachers' emphasis on and preparation to teach those skills. The survey also asked teachers about their experiences in providing culturally responsive personalized instruction.
Topics
- Assessment
- Civics and social studies
- Curriculum and instruction
- Diversity and equity
- Professional development
- Social and emotional learning
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys