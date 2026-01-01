Pandemic Teaching Changes Survey, Spring 2023

Survey Description

This University of Michigan American Teacher Panel survey addressed changes in teaching practices following the pandemic. It includes sections on educational technology, learning management systems, instructional practice, communication with parents, and social-emotional well-being of students. It was fielded to a sample of teachers with at least five years of teaching experience to assess pre- and post-pandemic teaching environments.

Topics

COVID-19

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Parents and families

Social and emotional learning

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP