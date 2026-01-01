Pandemic Teaching Changes Survey, Spring 2023
Survey Description
This University of Michigan American Teacher Panel survey addressed changes in teaching practices following the pandemic. It includes sections on educational technology, learning management systems, instructional practice, communication with parents, and social-emotional well-being of students. It was fielded to a sample of teachers with at least five years of teaching experience to assess pre- and post-pandemic teaching environments.
Topics
- COVID-19
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Parents and families
- Social and emotional learning
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys