Stanford University's Getting Down to Facts II Survey, Fall 2017 and Spring 2018
Survey Description
Stanford University's Getting Down to Facts II Survey collected information from California teachers on teaching to state standards, strategies and resources for instructional practice. A supplement to this survey was fielded in January 2018.
Topics
- Curriculum and instruction
- English language arts
- Mathematics
- Professional development
- Data use
- Assessments
- Special education
- Transitions to college and career
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys