Stanford University's Getting Down to Facts II Survey, Fall 2017 and Spring 2018

Survey Description

Stanford University's Getting Down to Facts II Survey collected information from California teachers on teaching to state standards, strategies and resources for instructional practice. A supplement to this survey was fielded in January 2018.

Topics

Curriculum and instruction

English language arts

Mathematics

Professional development

Data use

Assessments

Special education

Transitions to college and career

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP