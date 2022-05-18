Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles RAND Remote Briefing

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET How: A link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the event.

video

Program

Homelessness is a serious problem in Los Angeles, but there is a lack of accurate data on the number and characteristics of individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. To better inform the development of effective homelessness policy, RAND launched an effort to gather data on people experiencing homelessness in areas of Los Angeles with historically high concentrations of street homelessness or recent increases in street encampments.

In this remote conversation, RAND experts Jason Ward, Rick Garvey, and Sarah Hunter will discuss their new report that shares findings from data collected among the unsheltered in Los Angeles neighborhoods including Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice. The talk will be moderated by Christine Lanoie-Newman, Senior Managing Executive Director of Development at RAND.

Featured Speakers

Jason M. Ward Associate Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles

Rick Garvey Survey Coordinator, RAND Corporation

Sarah B. Hunter Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles

Contact RANDRemote@rand.org with any questions.