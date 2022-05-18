Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles
RAND Remote Briefing
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Date:
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Wednesday, May 18, 2022
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Time:
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12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET
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How:
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A link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the event.
Program
Homelessness is a serious problem in Los Angeles, but there is a lack of accurate data on the number and characteristics of individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. To better inform the development of effective homelessness policy, RAND launched an effort to gather data on people experiencing homelessness in areas of Los Angeles with historically high concentrations of street homelessness or recent increases in street encampments.
In this remote conversation, RAND experts Jason Ward, Rick Garvey, and Sarah Hunter will discuss their new report that shares findings from data collected among the unsheltered in Los Angeles neighborhoods including Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice. The talk will be moderated by Christine Lanoie-Newman, Senior Managing Executive Director of Development at RAND.
Featured Speakers
Associate Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles
Survey Coordinator, RAND Corporation
Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles
Contact RANDRemote@rand.org with any questions.