Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles

RAND Remote Briefing

A cyclist passes by tents and tarps erected by homeless people in the skid row area of downtown Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2019, photo by Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

Date:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time:

12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET

How:

A link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the event.
Watch the video

Program

Homelessness is a serious problem in Los Angeles, but there is a lack of accurate data on the number and characteristics of individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. To better inform the development of effective homelessness policy, RAND launched an effort to gather data on people experiencing homelessness in areas of Los Angeles with historically high concentrations of street homelessness or recent increases in street encampments.

In this remote conversation, RAND experts Jason Ward, Rick Garvey, and Sarah Hunter will discuss their new report that shares findings from data collected among the unsheltered in Los Angeles neighborhoods including Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice. The talk will be moderated by Christine Lanoie-Newman, Senior Managing Executive Director of Development at RAND.

Featured Speakers

Jason M. Ward

Associate Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles

Rick Garvey

Survey Coordinator, RAND Corporation

Sarah B. Hunter

Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles

Contact RANDRemote@rand.org with any questions.