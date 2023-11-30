The Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Indo-Pacific Region

About the Event

This year's U.S.-Japan alliance series will focus on the U.S. - Japan Alliance in an Era of Strategic Competition. The first event will focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Indo-Pacific. The Hon. Harry B. Harris, Jr. will give the keynote presentation. Presenters will examine the conflict from the perspective of Japan and the United States as well as the possible impact it may have on the international order.

Speakers

Keynote The Hon. Harry B. Harris, Jr. Admiral, U. S. Navy (Ret); 24th Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command (today called United States Indo-Pacific Command) from 2015 to 2018; United States Ambassador to the Republic of Korea from 2018 to 2021

The Russia-Ukraine Crisis and the Indo-Pacific: A Perspective from Japan Mr. Abiru Taisuke Senior Research Fellow, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

The Russia-Ukraine Crisis and the Indo-Pacific: A Perspective from the United States Ms. Dara Massicot Senior Policy Researcher, The RAND Corporation

The Russia-Ukraine Crisis and the International Order Dr. Michael Mazarr Senior Political Scientist, The RAND Corporation

