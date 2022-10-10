The View of the Taiwan Strait from the U.S.-Japan Alliance
Photo by Ann Wang/Reuters
About the Event
This year's U.S.-Japan alliance series focuses on the U.S. - Japan Alliance in an Era of Strategic Competition. The second event examines the view of the Taiwan strait from the U.S.-Japan alliance. Mr. Matthew Pottinger, former United States Deputy National Security Advisor (2019-2021) and former Asia Director, National Security Council (2017-2019), will give the keynote presentation. Presenters will consider the Taiwan strait issue from the perspectives of the United States and Japan.
Speakers
Keynote: Thinking About the Taiwan Strait Issue
United States Deputy National Security Advisor (2019-2021); Asia Director, National Security Council (2017-2019)
Understanding the Scope of the Taiwan Strait Issue
Senior International/Defense Researcher, The RAND Corporation
Taiwan and the Japan - U.S. Alliance: A Japanese Perspective
Professor of International Politics, University of Tokyo
Taiwan and the U.S. - Japan Alliance: An American Perspective
John E. Merow Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Studies, Council on Foreign Relations
Moderator
Senior Political Scientist, RAND Corporation
