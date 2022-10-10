The View of the Taiwan Strait from the U.S.-Japan Alliance

Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

This year's U.S.-Japan alliance series focuses on the U.S. - Japan Alliance in an Era of Strategic Competition. The second event examines the view of the Taiwan strait from the U.S.-Japan alliance. Mr. Matthew Pottinger, former United States Deputy National Security Advisor (2019-2021) and former Asia Director, National Security Council (2017-2019), will give the keynote presentation. Presenters will consider the Taiwan strait issue from the perspectives of the United States and Japan.

Keynote: Thinking About the Taiwan Strait Issue Mr. Matthew Pottinger United States Deputy National Security Advisor (2019-2021); Asia Director, National Security Council (2017-2019)

Understanding the Scope of the Taiwan Strait Issue Mr. Cortez Cooper Senior International/Defense Researcher, The RAND Corporation

Taiwan and the Japan - U.S. Alliance: A Japanese Perspective Prof. Matsuda Yasuhiro Professor of International Politics, University of Tokyo

Taiwan and the U.S. - Japan Alliance: An American Perspective Dr. Sheila Smith John E. Merow Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Studies, Council on Foreign Relations

