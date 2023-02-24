RAND event honoring Dr. David Johnson
Photo by Dori Walker/RAND Corporation
About the Event
A symposium honoring the research and scholarship or Dr. David E. Johnson of the RAND Corporation, who passed away in November, will be held at the Association of the United States Army in Arlington VA. A panel of U.S. senior security experts will reflect on Dr. Johnson's research on behalf of the U.S. Army and the nation, and discuss how his work can be applied to future threats.
Panel Members
General Christopher G. Cavoli
Commander, United States European Command
General James E. Rainey
Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command
Ms. Dara Massicot
Senior Policy Researcher, The RAND Corporation
Dr. Conrad Crane
Senior Research Historian, Strategic Studies Institute of the Army War College
Andrew Hoehn
Senior Vice President, Research and Analysis, The RAND Corporation
Gen. Robert Brown (Retired)
President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of the United States Army
General Brown will give concluding remarks.