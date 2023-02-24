RAND event honoring Dr. David Johnson

Dave Johnson (c) at the 2014 RAND International Programs board meeting in Washington, D.C., June, 2014, photo by Dori Walker/RAND Corporation

Dave Johnson at the 2014 RAND International Programs board meeting in Washington, D.C., June 2014

Photo by Dori Walker/RAND Corporation

Event Details

Date:

Friday, February 24, 2023

Time:

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Eastern

How to Attend

Please register to attend this virtual event.

Register Online

About the Event

A symposium honoring the research and scholarship or Dr. David E. Johnson of the RAND Corporation, who passed away in November, will be held at the Association of the United States Army in Arlington VA. A panel of U.S. senior security experts will reflect on Dr. Johnson's research on behalf of the U.S. Army and the nation, and discuss how his work can be applied to future threats.

Panel Members

General Christopher G. Cavoli

Commander, United States European Command

View U.S. Army Bio »

General Rainey

General James E. Rainey

Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command

View U.S. Army Bio »

Ms. Massicot

Ms. Dara Massicot

Senior Policy Researcher, The RAND Corporation

Dr. Crane

Dr. Conrad Crane

Senior Research Historian, Strategic Studies Institute of the Army War College

View Army War College Bio »

andrew hoehn, andrew hoehn

Andrew Hoehn

Senior Vice President, Research and Analysis, The RAND Corporation

View RAND Profile »

General Brown

Gen. Robert Brown (Retired)

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of the United States Army

General Brown will give concluding remarks.

View AUSA profile »