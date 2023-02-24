RAND event honoring Dr. David Johnson

Photo by Dori Walker/RAND Corporation

Event Details Date: Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Eastern How to Attend Please register to attend this virtual event. Register Online

About the Event

A symposium honoring the research and scholarship or Dr. David E. Johnson of the RAND Corporation, who passed away in November, will be held at the Association of the United States Army in Arlington VA. A panel of U.S. senior security experts will reflect on Dr. Johnson's research on behalf of the U.S. Army and the nation, and discuss how his work can be applied to future threats.