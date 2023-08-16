Policy Lab: Addressing Violent Extremism in the United States
Program
Terrorism and ideologically inspired violence represent persistent and serious threats to U.S. national security. In particular, the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol revealed the need for improved prevention and deradicalization strategies.
In this Policy Lab, RAND researchers will review findings from a recent study in which they interviewed former extremists and their family members. Their discussions provided deeper insights into why and how individuals join extremist organizations—and what factors lead some people to leave these groups.