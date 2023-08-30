Rising Policy Leaders Dialogue
Event Details
|
Date:
|
August 30, 2023
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|RAND's Washington Office
|
How to Join:
|
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
Registration for this event has closed.
Program
Are you interested in learning more about how policy experts tackle the world's toughest challenges? Join us at RAND's Washington office for a discussion with RAND leadership and researchers.
The day's programming will include presentations on
- RAND's mission, people, and the policy issues we study
- the RAND Homeland Security Research Division, which conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government; state, local, and tribal governments; and private foundations
- growing tensions between China and Taiwan—and how the United States might respond
- challenges facing America's Black middle class.
Space is limited to allow time for participants to ask questions and engage in discussions with our speakers. Light refreshments will be served.