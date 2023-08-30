Rising Policy Leaders Dialogue

Event Details Date: August 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET Location: RAND's Washington Office How to Join: Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees. Register Registration for this event has closed.

Program

Are you interested in learning more about how policy experts tackle the world's toughest challenges? Join us at RAND's Washington office for a discussion with RAND leadership and researchers.

The day's programming will include presentations on

RAND's mission, people, and the policy issues we study

the RAND Homeland Security Research Division, which conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government; state, local, and tribal governments; and private foundations

growing tensions between China and Taiwan—and how the United States might respond

challenges facing America's Black middle class.

Space is limited to allow time for participants to ask questions and engage in discussions with our speakers. Light refreshments will be served.

Speakers