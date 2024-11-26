How AI Exacerbates Bias and Inequity
How does artificial intelligence training data interact with algorithms to create unfair outcomes for vulnerable communities? What might be done to minimize this issue?
Jessica Welburn Paige is a qualitative sociologist whose research explores several areas including inequality and social mobility in the United States, disaster preparedness and hazard mitigation, and the evaluation of government programs. Joining RAND in 2021, she has worked on a range of projects examining topics such as the economic experiences of middle-class African Americans, the implications of AI monitoring programs in schools, and equity in hazard mitigation efforts. Before coming to RAND, Paige was an assistant professor of sociology and African American studies at the University of Iowa. She has published her work in policy reports, peer reviewed journal articles, commentaries, and a book manuscript. She is also a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy.
M.A. in sociology, Harvard University; B.A. in sociology, University of Pennsylvania; Ph.D. in sociology, Harvard University