On May 25, 2023, the Biden administration released a document laying out a strategy and accompanying actions to counter antisemitism. In doing so, the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism took a bold and, to some extent, risky step because it addresses an age-old scourge that is notorious for its complexity, many manifestations, and resilience. It was also a remarkable document for its focus on an issue that relatively few U.S. adults are aware of and fewer experience directly.

The authors draw on their research and experience to discuss the relevance and challenges of pursuing the May 2023 Antisemitism Strategy at this point in U.S. life, what may be distinctive in combating this form of hate, and what communities and interests may be directly or indirectly served by doing so. Second, the authors provide a brief analytical overview of the Antisemitism Strategy and suggest where the discipline of policy analysis may offer support to the Antisemitism Strategy and guidance in its implementation. Finally, they present examples of efforts that could lend support to achieving the Antisemitism Strategy's objectives. The authors draw on prior RAND efforts to suggest further applications of the tools of policy analysis in support of the whole-of-society endeavor called for in the Antisemitism Strategy.