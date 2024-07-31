Workforce Diversity

News Release
Online Platforms Support Entry into Entrepreneurship, Aiding Business Owners Who Are Black, Female, and Younger
Jul 31, 2024
An increasing number of organizations—from private companies to the U.S. military—want their workforces to represent a wide range of backgrounds and characteristics. These can include differences in race, ethnicity, gender, class, ideology, age, physical and mental/cognitive abilities, and sexual orientation. RAND conducts empirical research to help leaders clearly define diversity, develop rigorous metrics to support that definition, and design and apply accountability systems.