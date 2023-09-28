Policy Lab: Building the U.S. Workforce Through Stackable Credentials

Program

More and more, community colleges and regional universities are offering short-term certificates in fields like health care, information technology, and advanced manufacturing. Students can then “stack” these credentials and use them toward longer-term advanced degrees.

For example, a student can receive a basic welding certificate with only a few months of coursework and after completing that program, can re-enroll at any time and apply that course credit toward longer-term credentials in industrial welding or even management.

In this Policy Lab, RAND's Lindsay Daugherty breaks down the evidence on the short-term stackable credential movement: Who is earning these credentials? Do they “pay off” in the long run? What are the drawbacks? Are there barriers to equity?

Speakers

