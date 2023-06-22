Equity Considerations for Risk Communication and Disaster Risk Reduction

Event Details Tuesday, September 19, 2023

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT This event will be conducted virtually, and is open to the public. Connection Details To connect to the event on Tuesday, September 19th, visit: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1612732051

About the Program

The impact of disasters can be catastrophic, especially where exposure to hazards and high levels of vulnerability converge to create extreme risk. The distribution of these risks is not equal: poor, marginalized, and vulnerable populations frequently face the highest disaster exposure and suffer the greatest losses when disaster strikes. Reducing disaster risk hinges on effective community engagement and risk communication. Part of effective community engagement and risk communication considers individual, relationship, community, and societal factors to understand how people respond to risk information and potential challenges in acting on those messages.

This webinar aims to advance thinking on reducing disaster risk through equitable risk communication by presenting two recently completed projects on flood risk communication in the United States and another on early warning systems in Honduras.

The work the webinar will draw from includes:

This event is presented by the Disaster Management & Resilience Program (DMR) of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD). The DMR webinar series was created to increase understanding of how disaster policies can affect the ability of communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

