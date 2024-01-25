Policy Lab: Not the X-Files
Where Are Americans Reporting UFOs?
January 25, 2024
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
|Virtual (Zoom Webinar)
Details will be sent to registered attendees.
Program
The federal government is responsible for tens of millions of square miles of airspace, and it has finite resources to monitor this vast area. At the same time, more people and companies are operating commercially available drones, which both capture and contribute to increased activity in the skies.
Public reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs—more commonly called UFOs—could help U.S. officials identify potential threats from above. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Marek Posard and Ashley Gromis will break down the findings from their recent report, which analyzes more than 100,000 public reports of UAP sightings across the country.
Speakers
