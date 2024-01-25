Details Date: January 25, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Virtual (Zoom Webinar) How to Join: Details will be sent to registered attendees. Register Please register in advance. Register Now You will receive webinar details via email after you register.

The federal government is responsible for tens of millions of square miles of airspace, and it has finite resources to monitor this vast area. At the same time, more people and companies are operating commercially available drones, which both capture and contribute to increased activity in the skies.

Public reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs—more commonly called UFOs—could help U.S. officials identify potential threats from above. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Marek Posard and Ashley Gromis will break down the findings from their recent report, which analyzes more than 100,000 public reports of UAP sightings across the country.

