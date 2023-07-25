Ashley Gromis

Ashley Gromis
Associate Behavioral/Social Scientist
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in sociology, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA); M.S. in health policy and management, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA); M.A. in sociology, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA); B.A. in sociology, Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus

Overview

Ashley Gromis (she/her) is an associate behavioral/social scientist at RAND. Her work examines the roles of networks, place, and policy in shaping community- and population-level health outcomes and social inequality. Her primary research uses agent-based modeling to understand how spatial clustering of children with exemptions to school-entry vaccine requirements affects the potential for measles outbreaks in California. She also contributes to several projects examining the influence of social networks on perceived infection risk and vaccination decisions for influenza, COVID-19, HPV, and routine childhood immunizations.

Previously, as a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University, she helped develop the first national database of housing eviction lawsuits in the United States and led projects creating comprehensive national estimates of eviction filing prevalence and examining socio-demographic disparities in eviction filings in public housing. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology (University of California, Los Angeles), an M.S. in health policy and management (University of California, Los Angeles), and B.A.s in sociology and history (Pennsylvania State University).

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Ashley Gromis & Ka-Yuet Liu, "Spatial Clustering of Vaccine Exemptions on the Risk of a Measles Outbreak," Pediatrics, 149(1), 2022

Ashley Gromis, Ian Fellows, James R. Hendrickson, Lavar Edmonds, Lillian Leung, Adam Porton, & Matthew Desmond, "Estimating Eviction Prevalence across the United States, 2000-2018," Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , 119(21), 2022

Ashley Gromis*, James R. Hendrickson, & Matthew Desmond (*joint first author), "Eviction from Public Housing in the United States," Cities: An International Journal, 127(1), 2022

Ashley Gromis and Ka-Yuet Liu, "The Emergence of Spatial Clustering in Medical Vaccine Exemptions Following California Senate Bill 277, 2015–2018," American Journal of Public Health, 110(7), 2020

Commentary

