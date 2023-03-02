Reforming DoD’s Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Process for a Competitive Future
Photo by Brittany Chase/U.S. Department of Defense
Event Details
Date:
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time:
3:00 - 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Cost:
Free
Connection Details
To join the webinar on February 8th, visit:
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614937065
Webinar ID: 161 493 7065
We will use Slido to take questions before and during the event.
To ask a question, visit:
https://app.sli.do/event/rALBnvLyNpTF4qdrqT83q9
Event code & Password: PPBE
Program
The U.S. national security community faces a rise in global threats and a rapidly changing technological environment that offers both challenges and opportunities for the future fight. Adversaries and competitors are contesting the United States’ traditional edge in innovation, agility, global power projection, and ability to shape the strategic environment. To stay competitive, the United States must be able to engage with industry, harness technological advances, and field new capabilities with unaccustomed speed and flexibility—and to do so within ever-tightening budget constraints.
Congress, the Department of Defense, and other key stakeholders are working on once-in-a-generation changes to the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE) process to foster greater speed, agility, and innovation. The congressionally mandated Commission on PPBE Reform will present an opportunity to advance these efforts when it submits its final report to Congress in March 2024.
This virtual event will bring together a distinguished panel of leaders to discuss their visions for PPBE reform. The event will feature
- Hon. Chuck Hagel (introduction), former Secretary of Defense
- Hon. Bob Hale, Chair of the PPBE Reform Commission
- Hon. Eric Fanning, Commissioner, PPBE Reform Commission
- Hon. Frank Kendall III, Secretary of the Air Force
- Hon. Dr. William A. LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
- Dr. Stephanie Young (moderator), Director of Resource Management Program, RAND Project AIR FORCE
How to Attend
This event will be open to the public and will be of particular interest to the military services, the Department of Defense, and Congress. No registration is required to attend. We encourage you to share with your colleagues and staff who are interested in PPBE reform.
Learn More about PPBE Reform
The PPBE Reform Commission maintains a website detailing its activities, including the commission's interim report.
RAND has an extensive catalog of research on military budgets and defense spending, including a forthcoming series on PPBE reform.
About the Speakers
The Honorable Chuck Hagel
former Secretary of Defense
Chuck Hagel served as the 24th Secretary of Defense from February 2013 to February 2015. During his tenure, he directed significant steps to modernize America’s partnerships and alliances, advance the rebalance in Asia-Pacific, bolster support for European allies, and enhance defense cooperation in the Middle East while overseeing the end of America’s combat mission in Afghanistan. In addition, he led major initiatives for service members and their families, including increasing resources for suicide prevention, combating sexual assault, and accounting for missing personnel. Further, Secretary Hagel improved partnerships with the Department of Veterans Affairs, to include health record interoperability, service treatment record transferability, and continuity of mental health services and support. Secretary Hagel launched the Defense Innovation Initiative to better prepare the Pentagon for future threats, and enacted comprehensive reforms to the Nuclear Enterprise and Military Health system. He is the only Vietnam veteran and the first enlisted combat veteran to serve as Secretary of Defense.
The Honorable Bob Hale
Chair of the PPBE Reform Commission
Hon. Robert Hale is a currently a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a member of the board of the Air Force Aid Society.
Most recently, Hale served as Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Defense, where he managed a $600 billion budget in wartime and oversaw efforts by the Department to minimize the problems caused by the 2013 sequestration and government shutdown. He also made significant improvements in defense financial management, making tangible progress toward auditable financial statements and establishing a course-based certification program for defense financial managers.
The Honorable Eric Fanning
Commissioner, PPBE Reform Commission
Hon. Eric Fanning is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), the leading advocacy organization for the aerospace and defense industry with nearly 350 companies in its membership – ranging from multinational prime contractors to family-owned businesses. As AIA’s leader, Fanning develops the association’s strategic priorities and works with member CEOs to advocate for policies and responsible budgets that keep our country strong, bolster our capacity to innovate and spur our economic growth. Fanning joined AIA after serving as the 22nd Secretary of the Army.
The Honorable Frank Kendall III
Secretary of the Air Force
Frank Kendall is the 26th Secretary of the Air Force responsible for organizing, training, and equipping the U.S. Air and Space Forces. In this capacity, he directs the Department of the Air Force’s annual budget exceeding $173 billion, provides Air and Space forces to combatant commanders for global military operations, and is accountable for the welfare of nearly 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families.
The Honorable Dr. William A. LaPlante
Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
Senate-confirmed in April 2022, the Honorable Dr. William A. LaPlante serves as the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)). In this role, he is responsible to the Secretary of Defense for all matters pertaining to acquisition; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; nuclear, chemical, and biological defense; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base.
Moderator
Dr. Stephanie Young
Director, Resource Management Program, RAND Project AIR FORCE
Stephanie Young is the director of the Resource Management Program at RAND Project AIR FORCE, a senior political scientist at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She manages a diverse portfolio of research in support of the Department of the Air Force on topics related to acquisition, logistics, industrial base, sustainment, installations/infrastructure, and organizational design. Her primary research interests relate to defense acquisition; budgeting; the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution system (PPBE); and broader resource allocation decisionmaking, but other recent work has focused on strategic competition, security cooperation and building partner capacity, countering-weapons of mass destruction, and U.S. policy in the Middle East and South Asia.