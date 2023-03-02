Reforming DoD’s Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Process for a Competitive Future

Program

The U.S. national security community faces a rise in global threats and a rapidly changing technological environment that offers both challenges and opportunities for the future fight. Adversaries and competitors are contesting the United States’ traditional edge in innovation, agility, global power projection, and ability to shape the strategic environment. To stay competitive, the United States must be able to engage with industry, harness technological advances, and field new capabilities with unaccustomed speed and flexibility—and to do so within ever-tightening budget constraints.

Congress, the Department of Defense, and other key stakeholders are working on once-in-a-generation changes to the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE) process to foster greater speed, agility, and innovation. The congressionally mandated Commission on PPBE Reform will present an opportunity to advance these efforts when it submits its final report to Congress in March 2024.

This virtual event will bring together a distinguished panel of leaders to discuss their visions for PPBE reform. The event will feature

How to Attend

This event will be open to the public and will be of particular interest to the military services, the Department of Defense, and Congress. No registration is required to attend. We encourage you to share with your colleagues and staff who are interested in PPBE reform.

Learn More about PPBE Reform

The PPBE Reform Commission maintains a website detailing its activities, including the commission's interim report.

RAND has an extensive catalog of research on military budgets and defense spending, including a forthcoming series on PPBE reform.