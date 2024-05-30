Photo by Dylan Martinez/Reuters

In this timely webinar, RAND's Raphael Cohen will discuss the Israel-Hamas war, including a brief background on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and past wars in Gaza; details on Israel's strategy and why the current conflict has played out the way it has; and a look at how the war might evolve in the coming months.

