Policy Lab: Eight Months of Swords of Iron

Analyzing the Israel-Hamas War’s Past, Present and Future

Smoke rises over buildings in the background as an Israeli tank moves through the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024, photo by Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Photo by Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Event Details

Date:

May 30, 2024

Time:

12:00–1:00 p.m. ET

Location:

 Zoom Webinar

How to Join:

Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.

Register

Please sign up in advance to attend this webinar.

Register Now

You will receive a Zoom link after you register.

Program

In this timely webinar, RAND's Raphael Cohen will discuss the Israel-Hamas war, including a brief background on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and past wars in Gaza; details on Israel's strategy and why the current conflict has played out the way it has; and a look at how the war might evolve in the coming months.

Featured Speaker

Register for This Program

Please register online to attend. Contact Alexys Bush with questions about the event.