RAND Policy Lab: Reconstructing Ukraine

Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via Reuters

Event Details Date: Jul 24, 2024 Time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. ET Location: Online (Zoom Webinar) How to Join: Webinar details will be sent to registered attendees. Register Register in advance for this event. Register Now You will receive a Zoom link via email after you register.

About

Post-war reconstruction in Ukraine might be the largest such rebuilding effort in modern history. A recent RAND study analyzed previous, relevant reconstruction efforts—including in Western Europe following World War II, in Central and Eastern Europe following the Cold War, and after natural disasters—to draw key lessons for creating a prosperous and secure future for Ukraine.

In this Policy Lab, coauthor of the study, Howard Shatz, will break down the key findings. An overarching conclusion is that reconstruction will be most successful if Ukraine sets the priorities, the United States leads on security assistance, and the European Union leads on reform and economic assistance.

Featured Speaker

Sign Up to Attend

Please register online to attend. Contact nextgen@rand.org with questions about the event.

About RAND Policy Labs

The Policy Lab series is brought to you by RAND's NextGen initiative. To stay informed about upcoming Policy Labs, sign up for our mailing list.