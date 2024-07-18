Safeguarding Large Language Models and Why This Matters for the Future of Geopolitics

Given the dramatic, rapid, and unpredictable rate of change of AI capabilities, there is an urgent need for robust, forward-thinking strategies to ensure the security of AI systems. As many national governments have acknowledged, AI models may soon be critical for national security: They could potentially drive advantages in strategic competition—and, in the wrong hands, enable significant harm.

Please join RAND on Thursday, July 18, 4:00 Eastern, for a moderated panel discussion on the increasingly important topic of securing AI, and the implications for national and homeland security. A brief reception will follow the discussion and Q&A.

Vijay Bolina Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Google DeepMind Lisa Einstein Senior Advisor for AI and Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, CISA Sella Nevo Director, RAND Meselson Center and RAND Senior Information Scientist

A recent RAND study, Securing AI Model Weights: Preventing Theft and Misuse of Frontier Models, focuses on the potential theft and misuse of foundation AI model weights and details how promising security measures can be adapted specifically for model weights.

For more from RAND on AI, see our collection of featured research and commentary related to artificial intelligence topics.

