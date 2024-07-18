AI Security
Safeguarding Large Language Models and Why This Matters for the Future of Geopolitics
Image by BlackJack3D/Getty Images; design by Haley Okuley/RAND
Date:
July 18, 2024
Time:
4:00–6:00 p.m. Eastern
Location:
|American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) auditorium
12th St. NW and H St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Program
Given the dramatic, rapid, and unpredictable rate of change of AI capabilities, there is an urgent need for robust, forward-thinking strategies to ensure the security of AI systems. As many national governments have acknowledged, AI models may soon be critical for national security: They could potentially drive advantages in strategic competition—and, in the wrong hands, enable significant harm.
Please join RAND on Thursday, July 18, 4:00 Eastern, for a moderated panel discussion on the increasingly important topic of securing AI, and the implications for national and homeland security. A brief reception will follow the discussion and Q&A.
Speakers
Vijay Bolina
Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Google DeepMind
Lisa Einstein
Senior Advisor for AI and Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, CISA
Sella Nevo
Director, RAND Meselson Center and RAND Senior Information Scientist
Learn More about AI Security
A recent RAND study, Securing AI Model Weights: Preventing Theft and Misuse of Frontier Models, focuses on the potential theft and misuse of foundation AI model weights and details how promising security measures can be adapted specifically for model weights.
For more from RAND on AI, see our collection of featured research and commentary related to artificial intelligence topics.
