The Rise of AI: Insights from RAND

In this page:

Image by Florence Lo/Reuters; design by Haley Okuley/RAND

Artificial intelligence—from machine learning that's already widely used today to the possible artificial general intelligence of the future—has the power to transform the way we live, work, and interact.

AI tools are evolving quickly, and decisionmakers are grappling with how to maximize the potential benefits, minimize the short- and long-term risks, and plan for an uncertain future.

RAND’s rigorous and independent research can help. Our experts have been studying a wide range of questions about the effects and uses of AI: Which jobs are likely to be most affected? How might AI tools be used to support military decisionmaking? What is required to ensure that algorithms don’t worsen inequity?

Answers to these and other important questions can help leaders and policymakers better understand AI and make informed decisions about how to balance promoting innovation while safeguarding against any dangers.

Featured Insights

RAND Policy Currents Get updates from RAND delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Experts

Scores of RAND researchers are studying AI from countless angles, providing key insights that can inform the use and regulation of AI tools now and in the future.

I don't think AI poses an irreversible harm to humanity. I think it can worsen our lives. I think it can have long-lasting harm. But I think it's ultimately something that we can recover from. Jonathan W. Welburn Senior Researcher Source: rand.org

From our recent research, it appears that extremist groups have been testing AI tools, including chatbots, but there seems to be little evidence of large-scale coordinated efforts in this space. However, chatbots are likely to present a risk, as they are capable of recognising and exploiting emotional vulnerabilities and can encourage violent behaviours. Pauline Paillé Senior Analyst Source: Euronews

I don't think AI is going to breed a population of people who can't think for themselves. I actually think there's a lot of promise in what AI can do to facilitate teaching, to facilitate critical thinking, and to teach in ways that previously we had been unable to teach. Christopher Joseph Doss Policy Researcher Source: Education Week

experts

content