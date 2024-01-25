The Rise of AI: Insights from RAND

Image by Florence Lo/Reuters; design by Haley Okuley/RAND
Artificial intelligence—from machine learning that's already widely used today to the possible artificial general intelligence of the future—has the power to transform the way we live, work, and interact.
AI tools are evolving quickly, and decisionmakers are grappling with how to maximize the potential benefits, minimize the short- and long-term risks, and plan for an uncertain future.
RAND’s rigorous and independent research can help. Our experts have been studying a wide range of questions about the effects and uses of AI: Which jobs are likely to be most affected? How might AI tools be used to support military decisionmaking? What is required to ensure that algorithms don’t worsen inequity?
Answers to these and other important questions can help leaders and policymakers better understand AI and make informed decisions about how to balance promoting innovation while safeguarding against any dangers.
Featured Insights
Military, Defense, and National Security
Health and Well-Being
Misinformation, Disinformation, and Media Literacy
Jobs, Workers, and the Economy
Technology Governance and Regulation
Featured Experts
Scores of RAND researchers are studying AI from countless angles, providing key insights that can inform the use and regulation of AI tools now and in the future.See all RAND AI experts See all RAND AI content