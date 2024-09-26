Catastrophic Incentives

Despite the known dangers of earthquakes, infectious diseases, terrorist attacks, and many other kinds of disasters, we persistently witness a pattern of inadequate preparation and a failure to learn from experience. Insufficient attention to risk often precedes these events, and a hole-patching approach often follows. Examining twenty years of disasters from 9/11 to COVID-19, Jeff Schlegelmilch and Ellen Carlin have analyzed how flawed incentive structures make the world more vulnerable to disasters and catastrophes. They show how governments, the private sector, nonprofits, and academia behave before, during, and after crises, arguing that standard operational and business models have produced dysfunction. In this webinar, they will provide specific insights into the research sector. The discussion will explore how the institutional dynamics shaping academic research are contributing to a failure to build resilience. And further, how the research investment decisions of government and private sector actors are equally based on incentives that may drive disaster research in directions suboptimal for actually preventing disasters and enabling disaster resilience.

Jeff Schlegelmilch Research Scholar and the Director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University

Ellen Carlin Founder of Parapet Science & Policy Consulting, and veterinarian Moderators

