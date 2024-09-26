Policy Lab: New Evidence for the Effects of U.S. Gun Policies
Photo by John J. Kim/TNS/ABACA via Reuters
Event Details
Date:
Sep 26, 2024
Time:
12:00–1:00 p.m. EDT
Location:
|Zoom Webinar
How to Join:
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
Program
The RAND Gun Policy in America initiative seeks to improve public discussions about firearms and support the development of fair and effective gun policies. As part of this effort, our researchers have been conducting an ongoing review of a broad set of U.S. firearm laws.
In this Policy Lab, RAND's Rosanna Smart will review some of the latest findings from this analysis, which include new conclusions about the effects of minimum age requirements, stand-your-ground laws, and concealed-carry laws.
Featured Speaker
