Webinar to Demonstrate the RAND Assessing Coverage and Costs Associated with State-Funded Health Insurance (ACCESS) for Immigrants Tool

Photo by lev dolgachov/Adobe Stock

Event Details Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. PDT How to Join: Details on attending the webinar will be sent to registered attendees. Register Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

Program

Several states use their own funds to expand health insurance coverage to address uninsurance among noncitizens, and additional states have been considering similar insurance expansions. This webinar will provide an overview of a web-based tool developed by RAND researchers that allows state policymakers and other stakeholders to estimate the enrollment and cost outcomes associated with expanding health insurance options to this population. Researchers will review the motivation for and the methodology, scope, and limitations of the tool before demonstrating how to use it. A question and answer period will follow the demonstration, time permitting.

Speakers

Register for This Program

Please register online to attend.

Contact Preethi Rao with questions about this event.