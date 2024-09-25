Webinar to Demonstrate the RAND Assessing Coverage and Costs Associated with State-Funded Health Insurance (ACCESS) for Immigrants Tool
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT
Details on attending the webinar will be sent to registered attendees.
Several states use their own funds to expand health insurance coverage to address uninsurance among noncitizens, and additional states have been considering similar insurance expansions. This webinar will provide an overview of a web-based tool developed by RAND researchers that allows state policymakers and other stakeholders to estimate the enrollment and cost outcomes associated with expanding health insurance options to this population. Researchers will review the motivation for and the methodology, scope, and limitations of the tool before demonstrating how to use it. A question and answer period will follow the demonstration, time permitting.
