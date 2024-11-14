Expert Views on State-Level Policies for Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Event Details Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Register You will receive event details via email after you register. Register Now

This RAND-USC Schaeffer OPTIC webinar will discuss expert consensus on the effectiveness and implementability of state-level opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment policies. We conducted a 3-round online panel of 66 experts (health care clinicians, social service practitioners, addiction researchers, health policy decision-makers, policy advocates, and persons with lived experience). Expert consensus indicated that states consider prioritizing supportive policies that are patient-centered and take a harm-reduction approach to enhance medications for OUD access and utilization. In addition, states could consider deimplementing punitive policies that are coercive, take an abstinence-only approach, and use punitive and restrictive measures. Our OPTIC Policy Profiles summarize expert views of each policy to aid future decision-making on state-level OUD treatment policies. This webinar is not eligible for CME credit.

Sean Grant Adjunct Behavioral and Social Scientist

