Program

When and how algebra is taught remains one of the most controversial issues in education policy in the United States. The outsized importance of algebra in the K–12 math curriculum stems from its role serving as the gatekeeper for more advanced math courses in high school (e.g., precalculus, calculus, and AP math courses).

Drawing upon data from the spring 2023 and 2024 administrations of the American Mathematics Educator Study, RAND shares new data on who has access to algebra in 8th and 9th grade, alongside the teaching and learning experiences in those classrooms. We find that 8th and 9th grade students in higher-poverty schools face considerable disadvantages in both the courses to which they have access and the quality of their teaching and learning opportunities. For example, students in higher-poverty schools are less likely to have access to algebra in 8th grade, to have teachers who are certified to teach mathematics, and to receive instruction focused on grade-level math topics. These challenges imply that such students face systemic inequities that compromise their mathematics learning.

Our two discussants will reflect upon these findings and their implications, as well as steps that might be taken to ameliorate the inequities RAND researchers observed.

Speakers

Julia H. Kaufman Julia Kaufman is a senior policy researcher who codirects the American Educator Panels. Her research focuses on how states and school systems can support high-quality instruction and student learning, as well as methods for measuring educator perceptions and instruction. She has led studies in a range of areas from the implementation of K–12 state standards and curriculum materials to factors that support adult and child civic literacy, identity, and engagement. She has also worked closely with a number of state departments of education to support their reform efforts through research and analysis, including the Louisiana Department of Education and a Council of Chief State School Officer network aimed at increasing adoption and use of high-quality instructional materials.

Lauren Covelli Lauren Covelli (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her research uses quantitative methods to evaluate the impacts of K–12 education policies. Her recent work covers topics such as school choice, college entrance exams (ACT), school finance, and accountability policy (ESSA). She currently works with the American Educator Panels conducting research on national trends in mathematics access and instruction. She also conducts research on community schools initiatives in large urban districts.

Discussants

Shaun M. Dougherty Shaun M. Dougherty is a professor of education and policy at Boston College’s Lynch School of Education and Human Development. His work focuses on education policy analysis, causal program evaluation and the economics of education. In particular he studies career and technical education, educational accountability policies, and the application of regression discontinuity research designs. In all of this work he emphasizes how education can address human capital development as well as issues of equity related to race, class, gender, and disability. Dan Goldhaber Dan Goldhaber is the director of the Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research (CALDER) at the American Institutes for Research and the director of the Center for Education Data & Research (CEDR) at the University of Washington. Both CALDER and CEDR are focused on using state administrative data to do research that informs decisions about policy and practice.

